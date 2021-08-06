ParkinGo (GOT) Trading Down 0.9% This Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $104.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0700 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,660.13 or 0.99947213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00032866 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00071114 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000813 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011467 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.