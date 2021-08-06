Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) fell 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.08. 31,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,601,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $735.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $426.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.70 million. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,986,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,722,000 after buying an additional 723,000 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth $26,972,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 574,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 2,450.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,094,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,946,000 after buying an additional 2,972,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,882,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,917,000 after buying an additional 30,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

