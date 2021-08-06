Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $96.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

PATK stock opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.45.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $812,673.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 316,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,622,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $196,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,880,976.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after buying an additional 77,108 shares during the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 118,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Patrick Industries by 14.9% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 89,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 80.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

