Patrick W. Smith Sells 31,289 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Axon Enterprise stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.59. The company had a trading volume of 459,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,057. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -221.37 and a beta of 0.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.28 and a 1-year high of $212.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.58.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXON. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.