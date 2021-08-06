Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,718 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,079 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 43,607 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,634 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,512 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,269,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 149.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

