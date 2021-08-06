Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,815 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UAA traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $25.13. 229,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,552,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 95.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

