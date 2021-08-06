Patton Fund Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,806. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.66.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

