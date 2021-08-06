Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,458 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 107.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,684. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $139.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $11,314,115.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,237,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

