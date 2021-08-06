Patton Fund Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 293,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,244 shares during the period. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust comprises about 2.5% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSG. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $30,345,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 179.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,655,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 15,852.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,519,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,918 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1,365.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,119,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $9,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 51,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,739. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $16.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.89.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

