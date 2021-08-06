Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,226,000 after acquiring an additional 100,707 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,704,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 14.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,773,000 after acquiring an additional 266,393 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $195,397,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.56. 35,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,546. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.97 and a 52-week high of $115.45. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

