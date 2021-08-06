PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Announces Earnings Results

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 10.44%.
PDLB traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,969. PDL Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $233.58 million, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.47.
PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile
