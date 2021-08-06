PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Announces Earnings Results

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 10.44%.

PDLB traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,969. PDL Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $233.58 million, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.47.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company provides deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

