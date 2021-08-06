Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Announces Earnings Results

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21), Zacks reports.

Shares of PPL stock traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,623. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$26.77 and a 52 week high of C$41.67. The company has a market cap of C$22.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -292.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$42.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$41.05 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.67.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

