PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $109.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $93.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 71.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PFSI. Barclays upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.88.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.43.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.10 per share, with a total value of $6,310,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $914,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 646,211 shares of company stock valued at $39,177,208 and sold 561,322 shares valued at $34,143,608. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

