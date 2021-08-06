Pepe Cash Price Reaches $0.0162 on Major Exchanges (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded up 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pepe Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Pepe Cash has a total market capitalization of $11.37 million and $3,150.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00047739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00112999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00145275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,505.88 or 0.99687504 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.03 or 0.00799815 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

