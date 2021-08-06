Perdoceo Education’s (PRDO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.84% from the stock’s previous close.

PRDO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of PRDO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,676. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $849.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $118,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter valued at $11,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 32.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,618,000 after purchasing an additional 815,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,319,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,386,000 after purchasing an additional 638,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 80.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 265,149 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

