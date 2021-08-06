Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PFGC. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $43.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $612,073,000 after acquiring an additional 880,931 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $513,714,000 after buying an additional 502,399 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,394,256 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,588,000 after buying an additional 564,620 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,973,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $171,313,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,719,885 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $156,693,000 after buying an additional 263,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

