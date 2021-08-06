Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives $22.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PERI shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.51 million, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.