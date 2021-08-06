Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €188.05 ($221.24). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €186.55 ($219.47), with a volume of 291,217 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a €209.00 ($245.88) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €194.58 ($228.92).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €182.53.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

