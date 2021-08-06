Peseta Digital (PTD) Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

Peseta Digital (CURRENCY:PTD) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Peseta Digital coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Peseta Digital has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Peseta Digital has a market capitalization of $533,751.21 and $7.00 worth of Peseta Digital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peseta Digital Coin Profile

Peseta Digital’s total supply is 144,176,579 coins. Peseta Digital’s official Twitter account is @PesetaDigital and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peseta Digital

