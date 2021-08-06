Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.70

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.70 and traded as low as C$0.58. Petrus Resources shares last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 24,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,806.72, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$26.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$16.34 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petrus Resources Company Profile (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

