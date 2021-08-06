Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,346 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

PFE stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $252.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $45.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

