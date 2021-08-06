Phala.Network (PHA) Price Hits $0.69

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. Phala.Network has a total market capitalization of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00056181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00016408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.49 or 0.00869996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00096591 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00041980 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

PHA is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars.

