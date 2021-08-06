PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target Raised to C$6.25 at BMO Capital Markets

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

PHX stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.40. 10,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. PHX Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.07 and a one year high of C$4.67. The firm has a market cap of C$221.72 million and a PE ratio of 547.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.20.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$68.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

