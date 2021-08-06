PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of PMX stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
