PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of PMX stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.