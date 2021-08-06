Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PING. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of PING stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.36.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Insiders have sold 11,747,985 shares of company stock worth $278,153,096 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

