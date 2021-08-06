Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Rating Lowered to Underweight at KeyCorp

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was downgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $72.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.45.

Shares of PNW opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,592,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,738,000 after acquiring an additional 205,704 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,811,000 after acquiring an additional 64,780 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,199,000 after acquiring an additional 119,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,745,000 after acquiring an additional 271,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

