Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,113 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.9% during the first quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,084,383 shares of company stock worth $75,945,857 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.02.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

