Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.87. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $40.30 on Thursday. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 30.95%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,253,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,401,000 after acquiring an additional 274,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,575,000 after purchasing an additional 149,353 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,016,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,173,000 after purchasing an additional 67,538 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.