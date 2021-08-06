Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) CEO Chad R. Abraham Sells 8,300 Shares

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total transaction of $1,069,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,385,884.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $135.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.31. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $66.54 and a 12-month high of $135.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 31.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 427.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.