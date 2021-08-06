Playgroundz (IOG) Price Tops $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $128,464.76 and approximately $15.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00121029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00146277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,640.98 or 1.00266144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.94 or 0.00811102 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

