Playtech (LON:PTEC) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC) to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 395 ($5.16).

PTEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Playtech in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Playtech from GBX 441 ($5.76) to GBX 446 ($5.83) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Playtech in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 489.33 ($6.39).

Shares of Playtech stock opened at GBX 381 ($4.98) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 423.19. Playtech has a one year low of GBX 327.65 ($4.28) and a one year high of GBX 518.80 ($6.78).

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

