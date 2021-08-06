Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Trading 7% Higher

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)’s stock price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.81 and last traded at $23.53. 50,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 895,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.05.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

