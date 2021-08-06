Plus Products (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Shares Down 7.7%

Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) was down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 35,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 119,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37.

About Plus Products (OTCMKTS:PLPRF)

Plus Products Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabis products in California. The company offers cannabis-infused edibles to the regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational markets. It sells products under the PLUS brand to dispensaries and delivery service customers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

