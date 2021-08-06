PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Sells $452,696.94 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 13,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $452,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Thilo Schroeder sold 52,860 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $1,895,031.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 8,724 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $311,970.24.

On Monday, July 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 4,839 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $172,897.47.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 200 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $7,122.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 5,100 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $182,580.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 7,487 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $266,986.42.

On Monday, May 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,095 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $796,082.85.

On Monday, May 10th, Thilo Schroeder sold 1,787 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $63,742.29.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Equities research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PMVP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,402,000 after acquiring an additional 120,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

