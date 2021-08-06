Po.et (POE) Price Tops $0.0002

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Po.et has a total market cap of $554,352.89 and approximately $60.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Po.et coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Po.et has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00056185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.00870362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00096562 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00041921 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The official website for Po.et is po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

