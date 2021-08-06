POA (POA) Reaches Market Cap of $9.51 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. POA has a total market cap of $9.51 million and $291,410.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, POA has traded 20% higher against the dollar.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 290,311,832 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
