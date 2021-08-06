Polkadex (PDEX) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for $8.11 or 0.00020161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a market cap of $25.75 million and $3.35 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00046262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00148868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00101824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,310.35 or 1.00156323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.18 or 0.00832811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

