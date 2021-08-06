Polymath (POLY) Market Capitalization Achieves $173.19 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $173.19 million and approximately $13.73 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.93 or 0.00346583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 621,061,481 coins. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

