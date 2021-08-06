PolySwarm (NCT) Price Reaches $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $9.34 million and approximately $25,876.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00056571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00016519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.57 or 0.00877052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00096869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00042126 BTC.

NCT is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

