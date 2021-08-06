Power Co. of Canada Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$13.39 billion for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.80.

Shares of TSE POW opened at C$40.79 on Thursday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$24.41 and a 1 year high of C$40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82, a current ratio of 103.34 and a quick ratio of 87.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.76.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

