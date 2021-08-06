Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 9th

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 9th. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS XPDIU opened at $10.30 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPDIU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth $26,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.