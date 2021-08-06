Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey Sells 353 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 353 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $34,869.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

POWI stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.34 and a twelve month high of $99.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,984,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after acquiring an additional 391,459 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after acquiring an additional 171,402 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,720,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,648,000 after acquiring an additional 139,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.