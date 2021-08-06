PowerPool (CVP) Market Cap Tops $47.02 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $47.02 million and approximately $12.32 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00003302 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00055761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.62 or 0.00868049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00096368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00041970 BTC.

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,355,901 coins. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

