PPL (NYSE:PPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PPL (NYSE:PPL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPL opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. PPL has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPL. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

