PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.42

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and traded as low as $10.90. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 1,654 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PREKF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

