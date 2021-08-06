Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Director Sells $279,148.38 in Stock

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Director David Seth Cohen sold 69,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $279,148.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Seth Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, David Seth Cohen sold 40,178 shares of Precipio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $160,310.22.

Shares of PRPO stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.42. Precipio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 132.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Precipio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Precipio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Precipio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Precipio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Precipio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

