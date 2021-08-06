Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PDS. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC cut Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.12. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $432.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.19.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Precision Drilling by 10.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its position in Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

