Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) PT Raised to C$149.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$149.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

OTCMKTS:PRBZF remained flat at $$100.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.81. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $102.66.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

