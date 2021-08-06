Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.900-$ EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.90 or more EPS.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $58.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

