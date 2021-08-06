Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,512 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 59.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 23.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $39.61.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $536,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,239.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,810 over the last 90 days. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.